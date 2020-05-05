Shirley L. Laws
Shirley V Laws Age 72 of Storrs/Mansfield passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by Family. She was born August 5, 1947 in Willimantic, daughter of the late George VanDeusen and Emily (Litts) Weeks VanDeusen. Shirley graduated Bloomfield High School in 1965. She received a certificate for Hairdressing and Cosmetology from Wilfred Academy of Hair and Beauty. She also worked at Pine Acres Restaurant in Chaplin and for Homemakers and Companions. She loved her family, nature, fishing, fashion, cooking, crafting and collecting many things. She is survived by her children, Michael McIntire of Manchester, David McIntire and wife Jennifer of Manchester, grandchildren Jennifer Porier, Leianna McIntire, Mike McIntire and Emily McIntire and four great grandchildren; her siblings Eleanor Zacchera and husband Frank of Canton, Joseph Weeks of Canton, and Janine VanDeusen Covelli of Pine Meadow and several nieces and nephews. She was predeseased by her loving husband Melvin T Laws a veteran of the United States Army; a sister, Barbara VanDeusen Chasser of Belfast Maine and a brother Thomas Weeks Sr. of Barkhamsted. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date by her two sons in Manchester.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
