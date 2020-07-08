Shirley Landau

Shirley (Shilosky) Landau, 91, of Unionville, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late Catherine (Stenioth) and John Michael Shilosky, Sr., she graduated from NBHS and began the first of her many interesting careers. She was a supervisor at Stanley Works for several years before moving to New York and obtaining her license to sell real estate. It was in NY where she met her husband, the late Leonard Landau. Together, they shared a beautiful life and enjoyed traveling. Shirley returned to CT and enjoyed the remainder of her career as a Pit Boss at the Foxwoods Resort Casino. She retired from there after many years of service. Shirley was a fan of the UConn Women's basketball team and always called her sister, Patty to talk about watching the games. Her positive outlook and zest for life was an inspiration to all who knew her. Shirley is survived by her sons, Mark and Keith; her sisters, Patricia Algiere and husband Fred and Florence Pyzynski and husband Ed; her grandchild; several nieces and nephews and the many friends she had at the Westerly Apartments where she resided. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was predeceased by her brother, John Michael Shilosky, Jr. and Katherine Barry. The family would like to sincerely thank Lindsey and Dio at the Westerly Apts., Rosemond and all the nurses, aides and caregivers from the Hartford HealthCare Hospice at Home as well as from Companions and Homemakers for all their care, compassion and support. Funeral services are private and under the care of the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net