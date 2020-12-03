1/1
Shirley Lieber
1926 - 2020
Shirley Lieber of Newington, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, a week shy of her 94th birthday. Born in Hartford on November 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Edward and Eva Bower and the beloved wife for 65 years of Aaron "Hal" Lieber, who passed away in 2014. Shirley and Hal were married on December 19, 1948 and were long-time members of Temple Sinai in Newington. Shirley was the treasured matriarch of a close-knit family; a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was known for her famous rugalach and poppy seeds cookies and joyful holiday celebrations with family and friends. She was an avid knitter who loved to gift beautiful afghans for weddings, births, and other special occasions. She was a skilled mahjong player with a wonderful sense of humor and a keen interest in world events. Most important of all was her adoring family, who loved her deeply. Shirley is survived by her five cherished children, Faye Soltys and her husband Drew of Newington, Ellen Moore and her husband Tim of Tucson, Arizona, Barbara Lieber of Newington, Edward Lieber of Tucson, and Eve Lohnes and her husband Michael of Tucson. She was affectionately known as "Dabby" to her six adored grandchildren, Jessica Soltys, Graham Soltys, Brianne Simon and her husband Chris, Alex Lieber and her fiancé Adam, Zach Lohnes and his wife Naomi, and Justin Lohnes, as well as her great-grandchildren Jackson Taylor and George Lohnes. She will be missed by her dear sister-in-law Harriet Bower and her many devoted nieces, nephews, and friends. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Bernard Bower, Murray Bower, Norman Bower, and Barry Bower. Private funeral services and interment were held at Temple Sinai, officiated by Rabbi Jeffrey Bennett. A memorial service will be held when it's safe to gather again. The family is grateful for the home hospice care and comfort provided by Traditions Health in Tucson, with special thanks to her nurse Karen, and for Leonard Holtz of the Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford for his support during this difficult time. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Discretionary Fund at Temple Sinai in Newington. May Shirley's memory be a source of strength and a blessing.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 2, 2020
We are very saddened to hear the news of Shirley’s passing, we have great memories of Shirley & Hal on Rosewood Dr. Shirley always had something nice to say. Our deepest condolences go out to Faye, Barbara and the entire family.
Gary & Lucy
Gary & Lucy
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
Dear "Family,"

My heart is broken with the passing of "Auntie Shirley."
She never failed to make me feel like one of the family.

I love her and will miss her always.

Mimi
Mimi DePasquale
Friend
