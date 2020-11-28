Shirley M. (Rossiter) Backus, 85, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was the widow of Roger N. Backus (veteran). Born in Willimantic, she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Arda (Robson) Rossiter. Shirley has been a resident of East Hartford most of her life. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Richard N. (RN) and Julie Backus of East Hartford, her grandchildren Emily and Samantha Backus, and her great granddog Valerie. Shirley was predeceased by her brother Tyke Rossiter (veteran). A party will take place next year to celebrate her life at Samantha`s house. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Hole in the Wall Camp, 565 Ashford Center Rd, Ashford, CT 06278, or Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 27 Cannon Rd, Wilton, CT 06897. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com