1/
Shirley M. Dealy
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. (LaPointe) Dealy, 95, wife to the late William P. Dealy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Montana. Shirley was born in Hartford on December 28, 1924 to Andrew and Helen (Wells) LaPointe. Shirley is survived by her two daughters Patricia Sweet of Highlands Ranch, CO and Karen Dumka of Belgrade, MT; her three grandchildren Matthew Sweet, Michael Sweet and Alex Tkaczuk; her great-granddaughter Aubrey Tkaczuk. In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings George, Dorothy and Helen. All funeral services for Shirley will be private and at the convenience of her family. Burial will take place in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved