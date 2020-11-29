Shirley M. (LaPointe) Dealy, 95, wife to the late William P. Dealy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Montana. Shirley was born in Hartford on December 28, 1924 to Andrew and Helen (Wells) LaPointe. Shirley is survived by her two daughters Patricia Sweet of Highlands Ranch, CO and Karen Dumka of Belgrade, MT; her three grandchildren Matthew Sweet, Michael Sweet and Alex Tkaczuk; her great-granddaughter Aubrey Tkaczuk. In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings George, Dorothy and Helen. All funeral services for Shirley will be private and at the convenience of her family. Burial will take place in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
