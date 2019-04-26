Shirley M.Greene,59, departed this life peacefully surrounded by family and friends on April 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was a graduate of Bloomfield High school and received secondary education from Morse School of business. Shirley was employed by Aetna Insurance Company in Hartford for almost 20 years. Shirley married her best friend Rodney Alan "Pop" Greene, they lived their life together in a unique love that covered their family of three boys. Shirley is survived by three sons, Rodney Culberson (Bobbie), Midway, PA; Trey Alan Greene, San Pablo California; Justin Alexander Greene, Manchester, CT. Five grandsons, two great grand sons, father, Walter Foster Sr., two brothers, Carl Dennis Foster, Jonathan Foster (Heidi), three sisters, Virginia Saunders; Lisa Foster-Wilson (Timothy), Litoya Charmain Relph and she also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to celebrate her life. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Rodney "Pop" Greene; mother, Laura Marie Adams Foster, and, brother, Walter Foster, Jr. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm, visitation will be prior to from 11:00-12:00 at Christ Church of Deliverance, 159 Blue Hills Ave. Hartford, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary