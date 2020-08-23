PALM HARBOR, FL - Shirley M. Marvonek, age 92, longtime South Windsor, CT resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was a devoted mother to her four children and the wife of Samuel Marvonek for 71 years. Shirley was born on November 17, 1927 in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Vittorio and Isabelle (Miller) Pallanck. Mrs. Marvonek was a graduate of Stafford High School and was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Rockville General Hospital. Shirley enjoyed roller skating, square dancing and watching golf with her husband Sam. Shirley was a dedicated member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for over forty-six years. She is survived by her son Jeffrey M. Marvonek and his wife Janice of Ahwahnee, CA, her daughter Linda (Marvonek) Colbassani and her husband Charles of Palm Harbor, FL, her daughters - in - law Arlene Marvonek of Flagler Beach, FL, and Nancy Marvonek of North Easton, MA. She leaves her grandchildren, Rachel, Justin, Pamela, Jared, Angela, Maxwell, Samantha and Anthony; as well as her great-grandchildren Chloe, Sadie, and Ava. She is also survived by her brothers James Pallanck of Oceanside, CA, George Pallanck of Stafford Springs, CT, and Donald Pallanck and his wife Marilee also of Stafford Springs. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Sam, and her sons Gary P. Marvonek of North Easton, MA, and Robert S. Marvonek of Flagler Beach, FL. To attend an online memorial via 'ZOOM' on Wednesday the 26th at 7:00 pm, please send your email address to Lindacolbi@outlook.com.



