Shirley (Carlson) Beckman, 89, formerly of New Britain and Port Orange, FLA. passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare of Cromwell. She was the widow of Ronald Beckman. Shirley was born in New Milford, CT. the daughter of the late Einar and Bruna Carlson. She was a former employee of Cigna Insurance, retiring in 1986. Shirley was a member of the Ladies Golf League in Florida where she became an avid golfer upon her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, walking and Nascar racing. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Ronald and Lisa of East Berlin and Robert and Mary of Colchester and her 4 grandsons, Jonathan, Matthew, Jerry and Justin. She leaves her sister Barbara Painter and her husband John of FLA. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy. There will be no calling hours and services will be private.



