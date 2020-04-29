|
|
Shirley (Carter) McMahon, 92, of Bristol, widow of Joseph William McMahon, passed away at home with her family by her side on April 26, 2020. Born on September 14, 1927 in Bristol, CT, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary "Mae" (Bird) Carter. Shirley had worked for C.V. Mason and Co. here in Bristol for 27 years before her retirement in 1993. During her high School years, Shirley was known as "Scoop" Carter because she wrote columns for the high school news. She volunteered for many years at Bristol Hospital helping patients and their visitors as well as the hospital staff. Shirley enjoyed playing Scrabble with her family and friends. She also loved playing Bridge and was a member of several area Bridge clubs. Lastly, she was a big fan of the New York Yankees and the Lady Huskies. Shirley is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law Jane and Robert Cooper of Fuquay Varina, NC, Linda and Ernie Deal of Bristol, CT, and Nancy and Daniel Taillon, also of Bristol, CT; one sister Marilyn Dormody of Bristol, CT; a sister-in-law Carol Carter of Bristol, CT; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson Jonathan Cooper and her brothers Russell and Gordon Carter. Because of the social gathering regulations currently in place, the family is holding a private service for Shirley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020