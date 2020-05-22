Shirley (MacCoubrey) Meyer, 95, of Bloomfield, and formally of Simsbury, wife of the late beloved Donald R. Meyer, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ, to the late George F. and Inez Balcom (Clinch) MacCoubrey, she was raised in New Milford, NJ. Shirley received her undergraduate degree at Green Mountain college in VT and a BS in Sociology at the University of New Hampshire. After graduation, Shirley worked as a social worker for the State of New Jersey. When she and Don moved to Simsbury, while raising their four children, Shirley worked as a teacher for the Hopmeadow Nursery school, and then as assistant office manager for the Woodland Anesthesiology Associates at St Francis Hospital, where she retired from many years later. She was a resident of Simsbury for over 50 years. Shirley was a member of the First Church of Christ in Simsbury, where she served on many boards, was active in the woman's Faith Circle, was a member of Couples Club, volunteered in the church office, and was a member of the John and Mary Society. Through the church, Shirley also tutored elementary students in the Hartford school system. Shirley and Don enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Farmington Valley Square Dance Club. They both enjoyed camping in their RV and traveling throughout the US and Canada, visiting friends and family and researching family genealogy. Shirley was a loyal UCONN woman's basketball fan for many years and also a "cheerleader" for their games at Seabury. She and Don enjoyed music and attended the Hartford Symphony regularly. Shirley had a wonderful, bright spirit and smile that radiated out to everyone she met. From the book of John, verse 14:1 "Let not your hearts be troubled; Believe in God; believe also in me." Shirley leaves four children, a son, Donald R Meyer (Rudy) and his wife Beth of Wolfeboro, NH; three daughters: Nancy E Meyer (Peter Brokofsky) of Falmouth, ME; Martha M Parmelee and her husband James of Hartland, CT; Ruth M Murphy and her husband James of Evergreen, CO. and eight grandchildren: Jessica Paulding, Corey, Ethan (Stasia O'Neill), and Jacob Murphy, Sadie Nason and her husband Cody, Tana, Kristy, and Erin Meyer. She also leaves a gang of nieces and nephews, some un-related, who regarded Shirley as their favorite aunt and surrogate 'mom'. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Donald C MacCoubrey. A private service and burial will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be determined at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Foodshare Inc, at foodshare.org, or PO Box 1320, Hartford, CT 06101-9962. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.