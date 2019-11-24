Home

Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Agudas Achim Cemetery
corner of Tower Ave. and Waverly Street (on the Cleveland Ave. extension)
Hartford, CT
Shiva
Following Services
at her daughter's home
West Hartford, CT
Shiva
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
at her daughter's home
West Hartford, CT
Shirley Reif Obituary
Shirley (Garten) Reif, Z" L, 91, of West Hartford, died peacefully, Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 60 years, of the late Leon N. Reif who passed away in 2014. Born in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of Harry and Theda (Geller) Garten. Shirley was a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo. She worked as a public accountant for many years and also taught accounting at a local college. A life-long member of Hadassah, she served as President of the Greater Hartford and Greater Buffalo Chapters. She enjoyed being with her family, listening to music and tending to her garden. Shirley was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her two children; Martin Reif and his wife Debra of Reston, VA, and Deborah and her husband Stuart Shoflick, D.M.D. of West Hartford, CT, five cherished grandchildren; Zachary,Tyler, Rachel, Jessica and Dani as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Suzanne Freedman. A funeral will be held graveside on Monday, Nov. 25 at 2:00 PM with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating at the Agudas Achim Cemetery, corner of Tower Ave. and Waverly Street (on the Cleveland Ave. extension) in Hartford. Following interment, the family will receive friends for Shiva at her daughter's home in West Hartford and again on Tuesday from 6:30 – 9:30 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah or the Parkinson's Foundation. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
