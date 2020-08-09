Shirley Rena (Crochetiere) Scofield, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and lived in Somers, CT until 1978, when she moved to Arizona. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, William Scofield, four children: Denise, Karen, Rena, and Joseph; 10 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. On August 14, a gravesite service will be held at 10:30 am at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Park Street, Enfield, CT 06082. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dementia/Alzheimer's Association
in honor of Shirley Scofield.