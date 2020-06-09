Shirley (Zarchen) Rosenthal, 86 years of age, of Simsbury CT, formerly of West Hartford, CT and of Avon, CT, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was the widow of Irving I Rosenthal, M.D., who passed last year on August 20. Born New Year's Day in Providence, RI, Shirley was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eva (Muffs) Zarchen. She completed High School in 1951 and then attended the University of Connecticut, followed by studies at Perry Normal School and Erlane School for Physician's Aides. Shirley and Irving were married on September 6, 1953 in Springfield, MA. The two, already close friends and confidants before they began dating, enjoyed 66 years of devoted, loving marriage, raising three sons, Stephen, Stuart, and Dan. In the early 1970's, with the older children in high school, Shirley resumed college studies at the University of Hartford, completing her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education in 1974. Shirley was devoted to her friends and family, taking great joy in the people around her. Shirley served for many years as a pre-school teacher at the Mandell Jewish Community Center's Beatrice Fox Auerbach Early Childhood Center in West Hartford. In retirement, Shirley volunteered in local schools, supporting student reading development and connections. She leaves her sons, Stephen Rosenthal of Needham, MA, Stuart Rosenthal and his wife Selma, of Fayetteville, NY and Dan Rosenthal-Baxter and his husband Lawrence P Baxter of West Hartford; her brother-in-law, Attorney Joseph A Rosenthal of Willmington, DE; and her grandchildren Eric, Gregory, Amelia, Abby, Andrew, and Rebecca. She also leaves nieces, Lynn, Debby, Joan, Ellin, and nephew Ted. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Irving Rosenthal, her sister, Phyllis (Zarchen) Nathan, brother-in-law Robert Nathan, and sister-in-law Joan Rosenthal. Out of respect for current health concerns, the family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Beth El Temple Cemetery, 51 Jackson St. Ext., Avon, CT with Rabbi Rosen presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. To sign the guest book in Shirley's memory please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.