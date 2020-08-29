1/1
Shirley S. Ford
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma and Sister Shirley (Maziarz) Ford, 85, formerly of Glastonbury, CT, West Hartford, CT and Lehigh Acres, FL passed away peacefully on August 10th in Leesburg, VA. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late J. Robert Ford, former high school principal, and deeply loved mother of; Tom and his wife Donna Ford of Glastonbury, CT, Bob and his wife Stephanie Ford of Berlin, CT and Shannon and her husband Mike Brennan of Leesburg, VA. She was very proud of her 8 grandchildren who she loved very much; Matt, Mike, Emily, Bobby, Brian, Julia, Michael and Sean. She is survived by siblings; Stephen and Gail Maziarz of Palmer, MA, Betty and Tom Terault of Belchertown, MA and Joan and Austin Sweet of Pinewild, NC and her beloved sister-in-law Joanne Styspeck of Hadley, MA along many nieces and nephews. She was born to the late Stephen and Edna Maziarz of Palmer, MA where she met her sweetheart Bob in high school. After their marriage, they lived in Norton, MA for 5 years then moved to Glastonbury, CT where they raised their 3 children and lived for over 40 years, meeting many of their dear lifelong friends. While living in Glastonbury, Shirley worked as an award-winning realtor at Holland and Rulander Real Estate, at Arbor Acres Poultry and Le Parisian Bakery as an accountant before ending her long career as a commercial property manager in downtown Hartford at The Essex Building. Shirley earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Connecticut while working full time in her 40's. However, her greatest joy of all was raising and spending time with her family. For the past 14+ years, Shirley and Bob shared their time between the Westminster Golf Community in Lehigh Acres, FL and West Hartford, CT. They enjoyed spending time golfing with friends as members of the TPC River Highlands Golf Club for over 36 years, where she twice made a hole-in-one. During their retirement they loved to explore the corners of the world traveling extensively with family and friends. Several repeat trips included the Orient, Europe, Mexico and throughout the United States. Shirley selflessly spent her life caring for her family and will always be remembered and cherished for doing so by her loved ones. Shirley will be laid to rest alongside her husband at The Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury at a family service. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society on behalf of Shirley by going to: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/ShirleyFord

Published in Hartford Courant from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
August 27, 2020
I always enjoyed playing golf with Shirley. When they changed the rules to let ladies 70 or older play from the front of the tee box, Shirley stepped right up! I remember that she never liked anyone standing in her line of sight when she was putting. She was with me when I got my first hole-in-one. She sent me an orchid plant when I had some minor surgery; unfortunately I couldn’t keep it alive but whenever I put the 3 ice cubes on the soil like she recommended, I thought of her. She was a lovely lady.
Sue Doty
Friend
August 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find comfort within God’s promise to reunite us with our loved ones, found at John 6:40. May the God of all comfort be with the friends and family during this difficult time.
Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
