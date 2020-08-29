I always enjoyed playing golf with Shirley. When they changed the rules to let ladies 70 or older play from the front of the tee box, Shirley stepped right up! I remember that she never liked anyone standing in her line of sight when she was putting. She was with me when I got my first hole-in-one. She sent me an orchid plant when I had some minor surgery; unfortunately I couldn’t keep it alive but whenever I put the 3 ice cubes on the soil like she recommended, I thought of her. She was a lovely lady.

Sue Doty

Friend