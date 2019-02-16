Shirley S. Schaub, 85, of West Hartford, beloved wife for 45 years of the late William J. Schaub, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Colchester. Born in Hartford on June 4, 1933, daughter of the late William and Violet (Padace) Sorensen, she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1952. After high school, Shirley volunteered as a candy striper at the VA hospital in Newington and met her future husband William. The young couple married in 1955 and lived in Simsbury for several years before moving to West Hartford in 1970 where William worked as a police officer. Shirley worked at The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for many years before her retirement. In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed quilting and often volunteered at the Bugbee Elementary School near her home. She loved spending time with all of her children and grandchildren and was well-known by all the children in her neighborhood who affectionately referred to her as the "Neighborhood Grandma". She leaves four children, Kathleen A. Stafford of Granby, James W. Schaub of West Hartford, Robert Schaub and his wife Daphne of East Hampton, and Karen Schaub and James Whitehouse of Willington; seven grandchildren, Jamie Schaub of Florida, Charles Schaub of East Hampton, Gordon Whitehouse of Willington, Jessica Turner of Granby, Allysyn Whitehouse of Boston, MA, Cayla Schaub of Boston, MA, and Thomas Schaub of East Hampton; two great-grandchildren, Alixandra Carter and Kacie Yerkes both of Granby; and two sisters, Beverly Schwabe and her husband John South Windsor, and Violet Sorensen of Canada. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Kenneth Stafford; and a brother, William Sorensen. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon, at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. The family has requested that in memory of Shirley's love for children, memorial donations be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Amanda Humphrey, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106 or by visiting, give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary