Shirley (Reskin) Steinberg, age 85, passed away peacefully May 28 in Needham, MA. Shirley formally lived in West Hartford, Bloomfield and Newington and grew up in Wallingford. Shirley was the daughter of Louis (Jake) and Bertha (Jacobs) Reskin. Early in her career, Shirley worked at CT General and later was employed for many years in a specialty men's clothing store. She had a talent for needlepoint and knitting and you could always find her with a project in her hands. Shirley knitted hundreds of baby hats that she donated to local hospitals for preemies. She was an amazing cook, great with numbers but best known as an amazing mom. Shirley leaves her children Howard Steinberg of West Hartford, David Steinberg of Saipan and Bonnie Steinberg of Dedham, MA, her former husband the late Irving (Emmy) Steinberg, a sister Elaine Reskin of South Glastonbury and was predeceased by her brother Melvin (Brother) Reskin. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of choice. A private funeral ceremony will be held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.