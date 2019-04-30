Home

Shirley T. Rogers

Obituary

Shirley T. Rogers Obituary
Shirley T. Rogers, 91, beloved wife of the late Albert E. Rogers, passed away on April 27, 2019 at MapleView Health and Rehab Center. A longtime resident of Rocky Hill, she loved the outdoors, especially walking her dogs throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Ed and Nancy Rogers of FL, Linda Rogers of Rocky Hill, Jim and Betty Rogers of MA, and David Rogers and fiancée Patty Bartosiak of Rocky Hill. She also leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will always be a special place in her heart for her grandson Michael Lonsdale. Our family wants to thank the staff at MapleView for their outstanding care. A very special thanks for the love and care that was so special to her from Laverne, Pam, and Vye. A special thanks to hospice, especially Roselyn who made her last days very comfortable. Thank you to Al and Kathy who were there in every way possible. A memorial service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made online at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019
