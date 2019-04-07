Shirley Mae Henricksen Taylor passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3, 2019 at Caleb Hitchcock in Bloomfield, CT at the age of 95. She is survived by her children, Deidre McGary of West Hartford, CT, Brent and Carla Taylor of Hohokus, NJ, Kristin and Greg Hall of Winsted, CT and Terri and Steven Walton of Townshend, VT, and her grand and great grandkids: Nikki McGary, Nate, Jadon and Amber Teodoro, Rachel, Jon, Cole and Dylan Vandermeid, Kara Glennie, Jeff Glennie, Hillary and Gabrielle Walton, Jackie and Alex Taylor, and Ryan Crapser. Shirley is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Adele Taylor and Constance Taylor Howard, nieces Dawnell D'Angelo and Martha Taylor, and nephews, Greg Kuehnoel, Bill and Ted Howard, Dan, Andy, and Sam Taylor. Her family remembers Shirley as a beautiful, loving, athletic, artistic, and capable woman, who was brave, strong, and unyielding in her desire to make all those around her feel special. Her passions were family and home, friends, music, travel, tennis, entertaining, cooking, church, and holiday celebrations. Thoughtful and insightful, she had fine organization and decision-making skills which she cheerfully used to brighten the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and the many volunteer organizations which she served. She frequently shared how lucky she felt to have had such good friends, raised such a wonderful family, and lived such a long and happy life. Shirley deeply missed her loving husband of 64 years, Stanley M. Taylor, who passed away 3 years ago. We can all take great solace in the fact that they are back together again in God's grace, probably laughing, and dancing like old times.There will be a private family service for her in June. To honor Shirley's memory, please enjoy Spring as it unfolds and let all those around you know just how uniquely wonderful they are. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary