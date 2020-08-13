Shirley Young, 87, of Granby, wife of Roger Young, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on August 2, 2020. Shirley was born in Springfield, MA, the daughter of the late Kenneth M. Seymour, Sr. and Maida (Griffin). Shirley was a graduate of Simsbury High School and Teachers College of Connecticut (CCSU). She was a teacher in Wethersfield, Granby and East Granby. Shirley worked for the United States Postal Service as a substitute postal carrier, clerk, and as Postmaster of West Granby until her retirement. Shirley was a longtime member of First Congregational Church of Granby where she served on various boards and committees, sang in the choir for over 50 years, and was a founding member of the bell choir. Shirley was a 4-H project leader and chaperoned many 4-H Interstate Exchange trips. Shirley traveled extensively throughout the country on camping trips and Road Scholar programs. She loved to cook and bake, and attend concerts and plays with family and friends. Shirley was a "people person" and made lasting connections with people far and near. Shirley was the wife of Roger Young for 65 years and will be missed by her daughter Janice Young Castle and her husband Donald of Willington, sons Dale Young and his wife Torrie of East Granby, Scott Young and his wife Kathryn of Monroe; 6 grandchildren, Jenna Castle Hoyt (Thomas), Brittany Castle Kowalyshyn (Jacob), Christopher Lowe (Amanda), and, Jeremy, Andrew and Rebecca Young; and 5 great grandchildren, Brayden and Riley Hoyt, Grace Kowalyshyn, and Alliyah and Cody Lowe. She is predeceased by her brother Kenneth Seymour, Jr. A service celebrating her life will be held outdoors on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Congregational Church of Granby, 219 N. Granby Rd., Granby. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/18194746
. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Copper Hill Cemetery. The family will be greeting friends via a Zoom reception later in the day following the service. Please contact the funeral home for details on how to attend. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to the First Congregational Church of Granby Barbara Crouse Music Fund at the address listed above. To share memories with the family or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
