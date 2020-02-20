|
Shruti (Sue) B. Oza Director: Marketing & Operation Hospitality & Rental Properties Development Nov 23, 1987 – Feb 03, 2020 West Springfield Surely, Shruti (Sue) socked us! Suddenly passed away. Viewing clouds over Lake Zurich and Alps from top floor restaurant, suffered severe allergic food reaction in Switzerland. US Air Ambulance brought her to Hartford Hospital but could not recover. This divine soul came, as the extremely devoted daughter, just to comfort and provide blissful happiness to parents, mother Gita and father Bharat V Oza (B. V.) and to those whom she accepted as a friend. Shruti lived pious virtuous life, while striving constantly to bring smile on her mother's face, she strenuously supported father with vigor and mysterious zeal in cherished projects, that she intuitively knew, will bring him great joy. She loved her parents, tried very hard to make them feel very proud of her. Frequently surprised parents, friends, coworkers with gifts and constantly cared for them. She put herself on higher pedestal of ethical and moral standards. Shruti followed principles of celibacy. Her name "Shruti" meant, "that what is heard" or listened and memorized to follow the ethical and moral codes of conduct. To her, this all came naturally, intuitively, self-inspired! Her father told her many times, in last five years, that he is truly blessed, because she was such a pure and simply divine soul, whom God has sent, to be his wonderful caring daughter; as she started to work with him and he could see up closely, her character and conduct. Shruti (Sue) Oza transcended to the holy abode – Akshardham – to be with her beloved God, Lord Swaminarayan, on February 03, 2020 in presence of close family and friends, at Hartford Hospital. She believed in BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu faith, and received blessings of His Divine Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, and SadGuruVarya Kothari Swami Maharaj. She was a devout devotee who was looking forward to celebrate Centennial Celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose memory she cherished. Shruti (Sue) Oza, loved her town of West Springfield, MA She went to Elementary, to new Middle School, and to the old High School, graduating in 2005. After first year at Hofstra University, Long Island, NY, she graduated with Bachelor Degree in Psychology from American International College in Springfield and completed her master's degree of MBA, in Marketing in 2012. She paid for her own college tuition fees as she was working hard right from the tender age of 14. Shruti enrolled for PhD but abandoned it when she took extended vacation of almost 15 months to live in the native country of her parents, in India; to learn, experience and enjoy local culture and traditions, while discovering selfless love and affection of extended family there, as well as that of new friends, including the animals in need of love and care. You can always find happiest smile on her face, when she meets your Dog, Puppy, Bunny, Pony or the Horse! All her best photos are while offering love and affection to such pets of friends' and those of even strangers, including that with local Police Horse! She was extremely kind to animals and to humans in need, oozing with empathy for them. Shruti loved to travel. She took cruises and been to Canada, Dubai, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, Tukey and India. She learned French, Italian, Spanish, Gujarati and Hindi. Enjoyed embracing different cultures, liked people-watching, observing humans in their native environments, exploring museums, historical places, vegetarian cuisines, music, trying newer craft projects and finding little known gems of hotspots After completing her MBA in 2012, Shruti worked as Director of Marketing and soon as Director of Operation, to focus on the development of the Hospitality business and Rental Properties involved in buying, financing, renovating and re-positioning real estate in local markets. Prayer Meeting in her memory will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 between the time of 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm at Hotel Clarion, 1080 Riverdale Road, West Springfield, MA. 01089. Tel: 413 781 8750. Her parents can be reached at [email protected]
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2020