Shuying Chi, 80, wife of Guolian Wang, of West Hartford, passed away Monday, October 20, 2020 at her home. Born September 18, 1940 in Jilin China, the second of six children of the late Chi Shouqing and Chi Li Xiulian. She was raised and educated in China where she taught mathematics and Language in Elementary Schools in the cities of Tumen, Jiutai and Jilin. She and her husband came to the United States in 1995. Before West Hartford, they also lived in Charlotte North Carolina, Coral Springs Florida and Eden Prairie Minnesota. She enjoyed spending time with and caring for her grandchildren. She had a passion for home cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed reading and walking. Besides her husband, she leaves two sons Wentie Charles Wang and his wife Rui Helen of West Hartford and Wencheng Wang of Changchun China; her grandchildren Melanie, Robert, and Henry; her sister Zhang Chi Shuhui and her brothers Chi Tianmin and Chi Limin of Jilin China. She was predeceased by her sister Yue Chi Shuqin and brother Chi Zhongmin of Jiutai China. Private family services will be held at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Burial in Fairview Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. For condolences please visit ww.carmonfuneralhome.com