Sidney Abraham Gitlitz, 89, passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 10, 2020 after a long illness. Sidney always wore a smile and had a joke to tell. He was many things to many people, and his generosity was felt by many. He was a resident of Colchester for 64 years, and a small business owner of National Drug with his brother Irving for 42 years. He enjoyed learning and being immersed in his faith. He remained a member of his weekly Talmud class and was a fixture at Shabbat services at Congregation Ahavath Achim. He derived happiness from simple things, like watching old western films and UCONN basketball games with a homemade full sour kosher pickle and a corned beef sandwich. His greatest accomplishment was his family, whom he spoke about with a loving pride only a truly great man can cultivate. He is predeceased by his daughter Karen Abrams (Gitlitz), and her husband Jeffrey Abrams, his parents, Louis and Millie Gitlitz, his sister Beatrice Bolz (Gitlitz), and his brother Irving Gitlitz. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Edith Gitlitz (Mirlis), his daughter Marcy Hutchinson (Gitlitz) and her husband Peter Hutchinson, his daughter Maureen Reid (Gitlitz) and her husband Michael Reid, his 4 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, and 2 grandsons in law. Burial and services will be private due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Special Olympics
or Ahavath Achim Synagogue.