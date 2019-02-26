Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Druckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Druckman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sidney Druckman Obituary
Sidney Druckman, 90, of Vernon (formerly of Windsor) died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Rockville General Hospital. He was born in Hartford, CT on February 11, 1929, son of the late Benjamin and Nettie (Bloom) Druckman. He is survived by his loving daughters and their husbands, Nancy and Bernie Cohen , Lynn and Tim Poloski , grandchildren; Seth and his fiancée Torie, Jared and his wife Theresa, Joshua and Chelsea, and his sister, Elaine Carter. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth and his brother Harvey. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February, 27 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. His family will observe Shiva at the Poloski residence on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sidney may be made to purchase a recreational item for the residents at Wells Village, C/O Nancy Cohen.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now