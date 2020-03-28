|
Sidney (Sid) Kaye of West Hartford passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Sid was born on April 8, 1945 in Newton, Massachusetts and remained in the Boston area through completion of his undergraduate degree at Boston University. He then went on to law school at the University of Connecticut. While interning at a local law firm, he was set up on a blind date with Karen Waldman, who became the love of his life. After practicing law for 5 years, Sid changed career paths and spent the next almost 30 years fulfilling his passion in commercial real estate banking. Sid had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid tennis and ping pong player and loved to play golf. He enjoyed reading, especially mystery books. Sid loved traveling, classical music, spending time with his family and telling jokes. Sid was proud of the volunteer positions that he held as former President of the Emanuel Synagogue Brotherhood and former President of the West Hartford Regents Club. Sid is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Karen, and children Julie and (Mark) Green, Betsy Brown and Carolyn and (Ronnie) Levine. He is also survived by his six grandchildren; Justin Green, Samara Green, Ella Brown, Tessa Brown, Maya Levine and Sabrina Levine. Sid is pre-deceased by his brother Harvey Kaye and is survived by his brother Leonard Kaye. Sid is also survived by his sister and brother in law, Lanie and Marty Samuels and nieces, Kate and (Brian) Smith and Lori Samuels. A private graveside service was held on Thursday and there will be no visitations for Shiva due to the current environment. Memorial donations may be made to the Waldman, Kaye & Samuels Endowment Fund at the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, Connecticut 06117.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2020