Sidney Schlain, 97, of Bloomfield, beloved husband of the late Dora (Olsson) Schlain , passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Hartford son of the late Leo and Rebecca (Poriss) Schlain, he lived in Bloomfield for 35 years. He earned his BA from UCONN and was employed as a precision machinist for Pratt & Whitney Small Tool, Birken Manufacturing, and retired from Edmunds Manufacturing. He served in the US Army during WWII in the European Theatre with the 102nd Infantry. He received the Bronze Star Medal for heroism. Sidney was a stamp collector, but his passion was for growing gladiolus. He was a member of the CT Gladiolus Society, New England Gladiolus Society, Western MA Gladiolus Society, and the larger group the North American Gladiolus Council. After retirement, he enjoyed tutoring reading to elementary school children. Sidney leaves his son Robert E. Schlain and his wife Kristina of Burlington; his daughter Mildred S. Barylski and her husband Douglas of Warrenton, VA; and grandchildren Erica and Charlotte Schlain and Joan and Thomas Barylski. Besides his wife Dora and his parents, he was predeceased by his second wife Ethel (Zanotti) Schlain and a sister Hannah Shuman. A private family service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at Westfield Cemetery, Danielson. There are no calling hours.