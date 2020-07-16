1/2
Sidney Schlain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney Schlain, 97, of Bloomfield, beloved husband of the late Dora (Olsson) Schlain , passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Hartford son of the late Leo and Rebecca (Poriss) Schlain, he lived in Bloomfield for 35 years. He earned his BA from UCONN and was employed as a precision machinist for Pratt & Whitney Small Tool, Birken Manufacturing, and retired from Edmunds Manufacturing. He served in the US Army during WWII in the European Theatre with the 102nd Infantry. He received the Bronze Star Medal for heroism. Sidney was a stamp collector, but his passion was for growing gladiolus. He was a member of the CT Gladiolus Society, New England Gladiolus Society, Western MA Gladiolus Society, and the larger group the North American Gladiolus Council. After retirement, he enjoyed tutoring reading to elementary school children. Sidney leaves his son Robert E. Schlain and his wife Kristina of Burlington; his daughter Mildred S. Barylski and her husband Douglas of Warrenton, VA; and grandchildren Erica and Charlotte Schlain and Joan and Thomas Barylski. Besides his wife Dora and his parents, he was predeceased by his second wife Ethel (Zanotti) Schlain and a sister Hannah Shuman. A private family service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at Westfield Cemetery, Danielson. There are no calling hours. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved