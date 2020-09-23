1/1
Sidney T. Huntington
1930 - 2020
Sidney Treadway Huntington, 90, of Windsor, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, 1930, he was the son of Charles and Margaret (Stinson) Huntington. He lived in Windsor his entire life and wintered in Florida after his retirement. He graduated from John Fitch High School in Windsor where he met his wife, Helen Karieva. He joined the U.S Marine Corps, attained the rank of staff sergeant, and later returned to Windsor to join his family business, Huntington Brothers Tobacco and Seed corn.He was also the care taker of Elm Grove Cemetery and a dedicated life time member of the Poquonock Fire Department. He was Chief of the department in the early sixties. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Helen Huntington and their three daughters Sharron Mund (Bill), Pamela Brown (Marc), and Cynthia Newcomb (John, deceased); six grandchildren, Brendan Eukers (Alexis), Jessica Newcomb (Mike), Eli Newcomb (Beth), Vanessa Brown (Justin), Olivia Starling (Ann) and Vicente Newcomb (Linh); five great grandchildren; his sister Patricia Huntington; and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Poquonock, CT at the convenience of the family. Cards and condolences can be sent to Helen in care of Olivia Starling, 1639 Tawnyberry Court, Trinity, FL 34655. Memorial donations may be made to the Poquonock Fire Department in Windsor, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
