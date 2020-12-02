Sierra Rose Lane, 20 of Windsor Locks, passed away suddenly on November 22, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT and attended Windsor Locks Schools, graduating from Windsor Locks High school in 2017. Sierra Rose loved music, not just listening to music but creating beats and rapping. Her greatest joy was being with her family and friends. She had a caring personality and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Sierra had a great love for animals and had dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She was predeceased by her special mom, Grace E. Roy, grandmother; Grace Roy and Aunt, Melissa Roy. Left to cherish her memories her loving parents; Michael and Stephanie (Roy) Lane, her sisters; Ashley Lane, Gracie Lane and Savanna Lane, grandfather; Louis Roy (Kathleen Nadeau) and host of other friends and relatives. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 04, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor 6:00 pm-8:00 pm



