Sierra Lane
Sierra Rose Lane, 20 of Windsor Locks, passed away suddenly on November 22, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT and attended Windsor Locks Schools, graduating from Windsor Locks High school in 2017. Sierra Rose loved music, not just listening to music but creating beats and rapping. Her greatest joy was being with her family and friends. She had a caring personality and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Sierra had a great love for animals and had dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She was predeceased by her special mom, Grace E. Roy, grandmother; Grace Roy and Aunt, Melissa Roy. Left to cherish her memories her loving parents; Michael and Stephanie (Roy) Lane, her sisters; Ashley Lane, Gracie Lane and Savanna Lane, grandfather; Louis Roy (Kathleen Nadeau) and host of other friends and relatives. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 04, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor 6:00 pm-8:00 pm

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to our family. Sierra will be missed and she was taken from us too soon but she is in Heaven with her Mom, Grandmother and Aunt now and they watch us from above .
Charles Sherwood and Sherry G.
Family
December 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
