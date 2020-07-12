Sigfredo Suarez "Fredy" born February 14, 1949, in Patillas, Puerto Rico. He was one of nine children. Fredy passed away peacefully after a long battle with his illness. He will join his son and many family members in heaven. He leaves behind his wife, Gloria of 50 years, three daughters, Marisol, Rebecca, Leslie, two sons, Ames and Jesus and seven grandchildren, Ethan, AngelMarie, Kylee, Siggy, Charles, Adrianna and Emily). He loved music, dancing, the casino and fishing. He was loved by many and will be missed immensely. May the Lord comfort him and give him peace and rest. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, (July 13), 11:00 am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 494 New Britain Ave. Hartford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com