Elizabeth Marie Silvester 89, known to those that loved her as Mom, Grammy, Sister, Daughter, Auntie Betty and friend , passed away the morning of May 7, 2020, at The Residence at Brookside in Avon. Elizabeth was born in Hartford on December 1, 1930 to Angeline and Nicholas DiNapoli. She resided in Bloomfield CT with her spouse James R. Silvester (deceased 1995), and family for over 40 years. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and an avid Red Sox fan, she focused her life's efforts in support of her family and their wellbeing. A faithful Roman Catholic, she generously supported catholic charities and organizations for over 50 years. A talented cook with unbounded energy, she loved to entertain family and friends and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her beautiful flowering gardens. She will be remembered as a selfless, caring woman who was always willing to help others. Elizabeth worked in the Bloomfield School system for years as a tutor where she helped so many young school children learn to read. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word games such as Scrabble and Boggle and making puzzles. Elizabeth will be eternally remembered by her sisters, Patricia Gaucher and husband Robert Gaucher and MaryAnne Fulco and her husband Frank Fulco. She leaves her children James Silvester and his wife Janet and their sons James and John:. Violette Silvester and his daughter Danielle and son Vinnie:, Richard Silvester and his wife Lisa and their children Nikko and Rikki Leigh: Diane Whittemore and her husband Stephen and their children Elizabeth, James, Stephanie and Anna, and Lisa Beato and her husband Jessie and 2 sons Brett and Brian. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. The Silvester family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the kind and passionate staff of Reflections and the nurses for their wonderful care and dedication to Betty. A special thanks to Joie and Sonshare from Seasons Hospice. Your love for Betty was greatly appreciated. She was very fortunate to receive such great care. Donations in her memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Enfield, Ct. Elizabeth loved giving to others and wanted to become a nun as a young lady. These donations will help the sisters care for the elderly. Elizabeth was buried last Sunday at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



