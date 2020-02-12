Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
50 Kane Street
Hartford, CT
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
50 Kane Street
Hartford, CT
More Obituaries for Silvino Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silvino Pinto


1923 - 2020
Silvino Pinto Obituary
Silvino Pinto, 96, husband of Barbara(Coelho) Pinto passed Sunday, February 9, 2020. Silvino was born to parents Antonio Jose and Maria (Rodrigues) Pinto on April 6, 1923 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. When the Great Depression began in the United States Silvino's family moved back to Serraquinhos, Tras-os-Montes, Portugal. It was there he met Barbara and the two ultimately came to the United States and settled down in Hartford's West End in 1954. Silvino was a devoted to his two daughters, Maria Moutinho and husband Laurentino, Diane Rua and husband Domingos; four grandchildren, Jim Moutinho and wife Sandra, Suzanne Moutinho, Barbara Rua and husband Nicholas Busse, and Stephanie Laudano and husband Bryan; and five great grandchildren, Gavin and Sophia Moutinho, Harriet and Margaret Busse, and Andrew Laudano. Silvino is survived by his brother Moises Pinto, Portugal. He was predeceased by siblings Joaquinha Bogalhas, Albertina Coelho, Ana Cardoso, Antonio Pinto, Paulino Rodrigues, and Rosa Rodrigues. Silvino always put his family first and worked hard for them. Silvino retired after thirty years working for Kessler Construction. In his retirement, Silvino pursued his passions-watching soccer games and WWE matches; playing dominoes and cards, especially solitaire and competitive, sometimes loud, games of sueca with family; making delicious and potent wine to share with friends and family; and his favorite of all, gardening. In the city of Hartford, he had the most robust and cared for garden for miles around. Even if he left the home unexpectedly, he never forgot his tomatoes, beans, lettuce, grapes, cucumbers, and all the weeding and watering that needed to be done. He took pride in his garden and in his home where he lived until his last day. Silvino was quiet, but he was a presence-a smart, selfless, man. He was also committed to the church and could be found there every Sunday morning. When Barbara took ill, Silvino continued to be a devoted husband-he cooked and cared for her everyday and when she was no longer at home he never missed a day of visiting her. He would walk rain or shine to see his wife. His love and commitment was unrivaled. Calling hours will be held at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, on Thursday, February 13th, from 9:00 am - 10:30 am to be immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima, 50 Kane Street, Hartford, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow Mass in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. A Seven Day Mass will be held on Sunday, February 16th, at 11:30 am, at Our Lady of Fatima. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the . Online condolences can be made at sheehanhilbornbreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
