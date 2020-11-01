1/2
Silvio Joseph COIRO
1931 - 2020
Silvio Joseph Coiro, 89, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Wanda (Howaniec) Coiro passed away on October 27, 2020. Silvio was born in Hartford on May 7, 1931 and was the son of the late Girolamo and Elvira (Pellechia) Coiro. Silvio attended Hartford Public High School. Upon his graduation in 1949, he joined the CT National Guard. He was selected to attend training as a Med. Tech. at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Munich Germany where he proudly served as a Surgical Technician and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Upon his discharge, he attended the Ward School of Electronics, a division of Hillyer College (now known as the University of Hartford). After a short time he started his full working career in the printing industry. During his career he received numerous awards from the American Printing Association, including several Master Printer of America awards. He retired in 2001 from the Standard Printing Company in South Windsor as the Plant Manager. Silvio was a devoted husband, father and "Pop-Pop" who cherished time spent with his family. A light-hearted man, he had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed attending to his vegetable garden and also enjoyed following the Boston Red Sox and UConn Basketball. Silvio is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Wanda, his son Kenneth Coiro of Southington, daughter Karen Nunes and her husband Antonio of Newington, grandson Eric Nunes and his wife Julie of Andover, granddaughter Kiersten Fortuna and her husband Sebastian of Berlin along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Silvio was predeceased by his brothers Anthony, Attilio and Joseph, his sisters Mary Latimer, Clara Blondin, Amelia Gagne and Carmela DeAngelis. Due to health concerns, the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Silvio's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
1 entry
November 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
