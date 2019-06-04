Services D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 (860) 563-6117 Resources More Obituaries for Silvio Liberatore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Silvio Liberatore

Silvio Liberatore, 88, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband for 58 years of Sebastiana "Nella" Liberatore, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Silvio was born in Pratola Peligna, province of L'Aquila, Italy on July 3, 1930 and was very proud of his Pratolana Heritage. He and Nella married on May 27, 1961 and settled in Rocky Hill, where they raised their family. He was the owner of Silvio Liberatore Construction Company and was a skilled mason and talented stone craftsman. As a team member of The Rizzo Pool Construction Company, his work was featured in Architectural Digest and received many distinguished awards. Many of his customers called him "Michelangelo." Silvio and Nella loved to travel to Canada and Italy to visit relatives, as well as traveling to the Caribbean and South America. He was a member of the Pratolana M.B. Society, the Canicattinese Men's Society and was a former member of the Men's Italian Bowling League. He also volunteered at Bushnell Park with the Annual Memory Walk for decades. Silvio enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities as much as possible. He instilled in his children and grandchildren a hard work ethic and the importance of education, and he always taught kindness, respect, honesty and above all love and caring. As a devoted husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Silvio enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he and Nella always welcomed them to their home, celebrating many happy occasions by the pool which was his pride and joy, providing them many years of fun, love and happiness. When you were in his presence, Silvio always made you feel special and we will never forget his contagious smile that would light up the room. He will be forever missed by his beloved wife "Nella" and their three children, Frank Liberatore of Rocky Hill, Nancy Leonard and husband James of Wethersfield and Tina DiBacco and husband Roberto of Rocky Hill and his two adored grandchildren, Alexandra DiBacco and her fiancé Adrian Majewski and Roberto DiBacco, Jr. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Victoria Cianci of Sicily, Italy, many nieces and nephews in Pratola, Sicily and Canada and cousins in Buffalo, New York. Silvio was predeceased by four brothers, Antonio, Cesare, Guglielmo and Alberto Liberatore and a sister, Assunta Santilli, all of Italy as well as two brothers-in-law, Paolo Amenta of Canada and Salvatore Cianci of Italy and a sister-in-law, Maria Amenta of Canada.Funeral services will depart at 9 a.m. on Thursday (June 6) from D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish (St. James Church), 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Silvio's memory may be made to the CT Chapter Caregiver Respite Fund, Attn: Sue Clements, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019