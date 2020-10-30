1/1
Simeon L.A. Lynch Sr.
Simeon L.A. Lynch "Kojack", 82, husband of the late Maggie (Compton) Lynch, passed away on October 13, 2020 at home. Simeon, the son of Eric George Lynch, was born and raised in St. Ann, Jamaica. He attended school there and became a master carpenter. After migrating to the United States, Simeon held several jobs before settling at Hartford Hospital in the maintenance department, retiring after 30 plus years of service. Simeon met a lot of people during his employment at Hartford Hospital, including his wife of 35 years, Maggie. Simeon leaves to mourn two sons, Aaron Compton (Sabrina) of Duluth, Georgia, Simeon, Jr. of Hartford; and one daughter, Yolanda Anderson of New Britain, CT; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Besides his father and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Tyrone Compton. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:30AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Services (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 9-10:30AM and Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. To leave a message of comfort for the Lynch family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
