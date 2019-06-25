Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Simonne Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simonne Shelton Shelton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Simonne Shelton Shelton Obituary
Simonne L. Shelton 81, beloved wife of Jimmie L. Shelton, Sr. passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at home. Simonne was born October 18, 1937 in Biddeford, Maine daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Dorilda Petit where she was raised until moving to Connecticut working for the Travelers Insurance Co. for many years. She is survived by her husband Jimmie Sr., a son Jimmie L. Shelton Jr. and his wife MaryEllen of Tolland; a daughter Patricia Shelton of Ellington; two grandsons Austin and Devin Shelton; a brother Gerard Petit and an aunt Rachel Saucier both of Maine. Graveside Services are Private in East Cemetery, Manchester. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now