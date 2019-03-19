Siri Kirsten Abrahamson-Hoang, age 48 of West Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019 after a battle with diabetes and kidney disease. She was born to Luther Abrahamson and Marilyn Bjorkman-Abrahamson in Calgary, Alberta on June 6th, 1970. Siri grew up in Bemidji, Minnesota with her sisters Kara Abrahamson-Plunkett and Liv Abrahamson-Rosin, before moving to Saratoga, California where her father served as a Lutheran minister. Siri attended San Jose State University, where she received a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. It was in San Jose where she met the love of her life and future husband John Hoang in 1986, whom she married on July 18th, 1992. While she had a successful career in insurance, it was with the birth of her three daughters; Kylie, Madison, and Jordan that she found her higher calling. Siri was a devoted wife and incredibly nurturing and loving mother. Her daughters were her world, it was in talking about them that she was at her most vibrant. She was endlessly proud of them, overflowing with love and praise for their many personal, academic, artistic and athletic accomplishments. Her love for those around her knew no bounds, and she was full of charisma and joy regardless of her health, always putting the needs of others before hers, including always finding the time to care for their family dog Quincy, her best friend. Family and friends remember Siri as being at the center of it all, approachable, kind, personable, full of personality, and always looking her best. She will be sorely missed, endlessly loved, and survived by her parents Luther and Marilyn, sisters Kara and Liv, daughters Kylie, Madison, and Jordan, her beloved dog Quincy, and loving husband John. All of whom loved her dearly and will remember her as she was, for her wit, joy, positivity, and undying love. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 20th, from 5pm to 8pm, followed by a celebration of Siri's life on Thursday, March 21st, at 11am both at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the ( ) or The (www.kidney.org). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary