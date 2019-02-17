Sofia (Holowko) Bobriwnyk, 95, passed away on February 13, 2019; widow of Trochim, who died in 1993. She was born in Voronkiv, Ukraine, on July 19, 1923. During the war, she was sent to a refugee camp in Germany, then relocated to France before immigrating to the U.S. in 1958. Sofia resided in West Hartford for 55 years. She was employed for 30 years as a supervisor for Constitution Plaza Building Maintenance Corporation. She fluently spoke 5 languages. Gardening was her passion and she excelled at cooking, embroidering and knitting. She was a devoted member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the church choir and Soyuz Ukrainok Women's Organization. She is survived by two sons, Anatole and his wife, Irene, of Rocky Hill and Walter, of California, and 4 grandchildren-Natalie Giuca and her husband Eric, Mark and his wife Barbara, Adrian and his wife Ksenya, and Shayna.Friends may call on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10-11a.m. with a Panachyda service at 11 a.m. at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd, Wethersfield, followed by burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sofia's memory may be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Parochial School, 135 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. The family thanks Apple Rehab of Rocky Hill for their care. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary