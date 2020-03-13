Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Solomon F. Last NameDavis


1935 - 2020
Solomon F. Last NameDavis Obituary
Solomon Frederick Davis, 84, of Hartford entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born March 22, 1935 at Great Pond in Ocho Rios, Saint Ann, Jamaica, Solomon was the loving son of Cecil and Isabella Adassa (Nelson) Davis. Solomon is survived by siblings Eugenie (Davis) Taylor and Lillian (Davis) Cox of St. Mary, Jamaica; Enid (Davis) Orr, Lileth Davis, and Lazarus Davis of Manchester, England. He was predeceased by siblings Julia Violet (Haye) Galloway, Cyril Haye, and Kenneth Davis. Solomon leaves his son and daughter-in-law Lawrence and Marjorie Davis of Hartford, daughter Sharon Davis of St. Ann, Jamaica, step-children Carrol Dickinson of St. Ann, Jamaica, Beverly Minto of Hartford, Jacqueline Knights of Stamford and Mark Minto of East Hartford; four grandchildren, Kishi Bailey of Arizona, Kariesha Bailey-Biggs of Brooklyn, New York, and Lauryn Davis and Nicole Davis of Hartford, CT and many more beloved family members including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All are welcome to call on Thursday, March 19 from 6-8pm and Friday, March 20 from 10-11am, followed by an 11am funeral service at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Home, 94 Granby St, Bloomfield, CT. Burial will be in Jamaica. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
