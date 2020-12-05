Sondra Lorraine (Wisnefsky) Radin, 86, of Preston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 2. Sondra was born on April 20, 1934 in New Britain, CT to the late Benjamin and Arlene (Slitt) Wisnefsky. Sondra graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1951 and immediately went to work for the Lehigh Oil Company. Soon after, she met the love of her life Leonard Radin, and they married in June of 1952. As Leonard moved from the poultry business to owning and operating Radin's Spirit Shoppe, in Norwich, Sondra became his dedicated and dependable partner, taking care of the bookkeeping and other duties, while Len entertained the customers. Len and Sondra sold the business in 1993 and retired. In addition to her duties with the family business, Sondra raised four children. Sondra was an avid mah jongg player, knitter, needle pointer, reader and baker. She produced many iconic "not ready for prime time" needle points. Her baking skills were legendary to her family, especially her strawberry rhubarb pie. Sondra was always, and we mean always, in an up-beat mood and loved to laugh. From her childhood to this most recent summer, Sondra loved to go to Ocean Beach in New London. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren, who are all heartbroken by the loss of their Bubie. Sondra was a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue and Hadassah. Sondra is survived by her three children; daughter Eileen Radin of Norwich, son Ronald Radin and his wife, Hyla Radin of Bonita Springs, FL; and son Stuart Radin and his wife, Dr. Carrie Wolfberg of Canton; seven grandchildren, Joshua Rowland of Manchester, Jessica and her husband Jack Brennan of Boston, MA, Austin Radin of Bonita Springs, FL, Jordan Radin of New York, NY, Carly Radin of New York, NY and Stephanie Schwartz of Deerfield Beach, FL. Sondra is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Barbara Wisnefsky of Rocky Hill; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sondra was predeceased by her son, Michael Zane Radin and her sister, Marilyn Cohen. A graveside service will take place on Sunday, December 6, at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Rabbi Julius Rabinowitz, at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #2 in Preston. Church and Allen Funeral Home of Norwich has care of the arrangements. All guidelines pertaining to Covid-19 shall be followed. Donations in Sondra's memory may be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue in Norwich.



