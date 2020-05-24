Sophia Derosier
Sophia Derosier, 72, of Terryville, CT, beloved wife of Jerry Derosier, passed away on May 21, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was an amazing woman; always caring for others and touched the many hearts of those who had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know her. She was an avid angler, catching her last fish just a few weeks ago. She also loved gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Sophia worked at Fafnir Bearing in New Britain and held many other jobs while raising her two children and attending classes to be a medical assistant then later a postal service worker. She was a gentle and kind soul and a warrior who faced all that came at her in life. She will now rest in peace and will be greatly missed. In addition to Jerry, her husband of 36 years, she leaves behind her daughter, Christine Zysk and husband Andy of Southington, her son, John Kowalchuk of Hawaii; her stepsons: Jason Derosier and wife Tasha of Plainville and Danny Derosier of New Britain; her grandchildren: Tiffany, Andrew, Jayden, Danica and Macie; her great-granddaughter, Eloise, several nieces and nephews and many extended family members who all loved her. Sophia was predeceased by her parents, Eugenia (Kosinski) and Bronislaw Rozbicki and her brother, Bruno Rozbicki. A special "Thank you" and "Appreciation" is extended to all the family members, friends, neighbors, nurses, doctors and health care aides who assisted with Sophia's care and whatever else that was needed. There will be no public visitation. A funeral procession from The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain to Sacred Heart Cemetery will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Only immediate family is allowed at the grave. Close friends are asked to stay by their vehicles alongside the cemetery road. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
I will miss this very happy, loving women, glad I got to spend a couple of Saturdays helping her.
Renee Raymond
Family
May 23, 2020
Sophie was my aunt, she was always there for me if I ever needed anything. She could cook omg she could cook. I never heard her say a mean word to anyone she was a beautiful person that I loved dearly. She will be missed by me and my family. To my uncle Jerry, words cannot express what you and Auntie Sophie have meant to me. Just know that we love you and Im very sorry for your loss. I love you man!!
Michael and family.
Michael Desrosier
Family
May 23, 2020
Jerry and Family, Aunt Laura and Uncle Bob are heart broken, and we will miss hearing Sophie's laughter, and smiling face. We love you all. God be with you at this time.
ROBERT MERCIER
Family
May 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol Derosier
