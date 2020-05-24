Sophie was my aunt, she was always there for me if I ever needed anything. She could cook omg she could cook. I never heard her say a mean word to anyone she was a beautiful person that I loved dearly. She will be missed by me and my family. To my uncle Jerry, words cannot express what you and Auntie Sophie have meant to me. Just know that we love you and Im very sorry for your loss. I love you man!!

Michael Desrosier

