Sophia Heller

Sophia (Kita) Heller, 84, of Old Saybrook, died Monday (September 28, 2020) in Old Saybrook, CT. Born in New Britain, CT, Sophia was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Domurat) Kita. She lived most of her life in New Britain, Southington and Old Saybrook. She was the widow of Gerald T. Heller, who died on August 8, 1981. After earning her degree in social work from St. Joseph's College, Sophia spent a successful career employed by the State of Connecticut, Lexington Convalescent Home and the New Britain General Hospital. Sophia was an avid reader and loved her summers and retirement years in Cornfield Point, Old Saybrook. Her grandchildren will forever remember their Babci for her quick-wit, infectious smile and humorous personality. Mrs. Heller is survived by two sons Joseph and his wife, Carol Heller of Durham, Gerald and his wife Kara Heller of Guilford, five grandchildren Jennifer and her husband, Zaque Blondin, Timothy Heller and his partner, Kelsey Laforest, Thomas Heller, Robert Heller and Elizabeth Heller, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Alicia Wakefield. The family sends special appreciations to all her caregivers and healthcare providers. Private funeral services will be held with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pio Parish, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 or to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. To send a message of condolence, please visit: www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
