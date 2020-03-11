Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Sophia S. Dubinsky

Sophia S. Dubinsky Obituary
Sophia (Solonuk) Dubinsky, 101, of Windsor, wife of the late Harry Dubinsky, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Solonuk, she had lived in Winsor since 1955. She was a member of the First Church in Windsor, Congregational, the Windsor Women's Club, the Windsor Garden Club, and the Windsor Senior Center. She leaves her granddaughter Lori Dubinsky of Unionville; friends Pamela and George Carone, Jr. of Colchester; great nephews Mark and his wife Jennifer and David and his wife Debbie Bottaro. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son Gregory A. Dubinsky, a sister Nellie Carver, and nieces Alice Bottaro and Vera Karp. Her family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 am in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Windsor Food and Fuel Bank, PO Box 854, Windsor, CT 06095. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2020
