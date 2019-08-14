Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
370 May Road
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Sophie Gudlewski


1924 - 2019
Sophie Gudlewski Obituary
Sophie Gudlewski, 94, of East Hartford, wife of the late Joseph Gudlewski, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield on December 6, 1924, a daughter of the late Ignat and Jozefa (Socha) Arabek. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Travelers Insurance Company as a Secretary. Sophie and her husband raised their family in East Hartford and they were devoted communicants of Our Lady of Peace for many years. In her free time, you could find her routing for her favorite teams, the Boston Red Sox and UConn Huskies. Sophie lived a full and happy life which was complete when she was surrounded by her devoted family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who will forever be remembered by her children, Joseph Gudlewski and his wife Jean of Manchester, Carol Guzzardi and her husband Paul, and Richard Gudlewski, both of East Hartford; eight grandchildren, Kristen, Kerry, Meaghan, Allyson, Nicholas, Joseph, Nicole and Patrick; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and a nephew. Sophie was also predeceased by all of her siblings, Mary Krepico, Anne LeGrand, John and Edward Arabek. The family is grateful to the staff at Brookdale South Windsor and Vernon Manor for their caring and loving support of Sophie, and a special thanks to her APRN, Bethany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday (August 17th) at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Please go directly to church. Burial will be privately held at a later date. Relatives and friends may call on Friday (August 16th) from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sophie's name may be made to the Recreation Department of the Vernon Manor Healthcare Center, 180 Regan Road, Vernon, CT 06066. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019
