Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery
Garden Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Shiva
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at Donna Goldstein's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Levy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie K. Levy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophie K. Levy Obituary
Sophie K. Levy, 96, of West Hartford, died peacefully on June 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Levy. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Hyman and Mary (Peck) Katz. She was a graduate of Weaver High School. She worked as a secretary for Plimpton's Office Supply and Furniture for eighteen years and the State of CT for ten years until retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is predeceased by her brother Joseph Katz and her sister Flora Goldstein. She is survived by her brother Robert Katz (Claire) of Bellingham, WA, two daughters: Marilyn Fields of Middletown and Donna Goldstein of Simsbury, five cherished grandchildren: Marcie Berger (Mark), Leslie Person (Mark), Laurie Robillard (Brian), Alan Fields, Eric Goldstein, and eight adored great-grandchildren. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral will be graveside on Friday, June 28 at 11:00 AM at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery on Garden Street in Hartford. Following interment, the family will receive friends at Brookdale Chatfield, 1 Chatfield Drive in West Hartford. The family will observe Shiva on Sunday, June 30 from 1-5 at Donna Goldstein's home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart or Cancer Associations. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.