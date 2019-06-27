Sophie K. Levy, 96, of West Hartford, died peacefully on June 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Levy. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Hyman and Mary (Peck) Katz. She was a graduate of Weaver High School. She worked as a secretary for Plimpton's Office Supply and Furniture for eighteen years and the State of CT for ten years until retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is predeceased by her brother Joseph Katz and her sister Flora Goldstein. She is survived by her brother Robert Katz (Claire) of Bellingham, WA, two daughters: Marilyn Fields of Middletown and Donna Goldstein of Simsbury, five cherished grandchildren: Marcie Berger (Mark), Leslie Person (Mark), Laurie Robillard (Brian), Alan Fields, Eric Goldstein, and eight adored great-grandchildren. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral will be graveside on Friday, June 28 at 11:00 AM at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery on Garden Street in Hartford. Following interment, the family will receive friends at Brookdale Chatfield, 1 Chatfield Drive in West Hartford. The family will observe Shiva on Sunday, June 30 from 1-5 at Donna Goldstein's home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart or Cancer Associations. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary