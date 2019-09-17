Home

Spencer D. Brucker Sr.

Our Dad Spencer D. Brucker, Sr., a man with dignity, compassion and sincerity passed early morning of September 12, 2019 with family by his side at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton, CT. Funeral services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Avenue, Bristol is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Spencer's memory may be made to: New Horizons, Inc., 37 Bliss Memorial Road, Unionville, CT 06085. To view full obituary go to www.OBrien-FuneralHome.Com
