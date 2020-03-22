|
A sad day when our brother, Spencer Donald Brucker, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at home on March 14, 2020, joining his parents, Stephanie and Spencer D. Brucker, Sr. He was a man of kindness with enough love for all. Spence was born on July 11, 1951. When he was 13 he developed the flu which had left him with a muscle and nerve deficiency. Life was not easy after that, though he was able to live independently at New Horizons Village in Unionville, CT. Spence enjoyed working for Savitt Jewelers in Hartford, CT until he could no longer. His smile was contagious and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his loving sister Madeline (Joseph) Marzullo of Harwinton and his brother Richard (Frances) Brucker of CA. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces, Wendy (Christopher) Bryant of CA, Heidi (Keith) Sexton of WI, Laura (Brian) Campbell of IN, Deborah (James) Sessa of VA and Jenna DeVore of PA, along with his grandnieces and grandnephews and his cousins. He also leaves his Aunt Frances Brucker of Simsbury, CT, his 'Lil Sister' Tammy (Byron) Cowperthwaite of FL, and his best friend James (Jean) Love of FL. His dedicated caregivers Sharon, Megan, Lorna, Carmen and Karen kept him going and made daily life easier for him and we cannot thank them enough. We wish to express our sincere thanks to Cherry Brook Health Care Center for the kindness they gave to Spence while there. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Avenue, Bristol, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Private plans will be at the family's convenience. Donations in Spencer's memory may be made to Cherry Brook Health Care Center, 102 Dyer Avenue, Canton, CT 06019 – memo: Recreation Department. To leave an online message of condolence, or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Spencer's memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020