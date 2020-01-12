Home

PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Kensington Congregational Church
Spencer P. Tracy Obituary
Spencer Paul Tracy, 18, of East Berlin, son of Douglass and Nancy (Gagliardi) Tracy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Born in Farmington, he was an East Berlin resident most of his life and was a graduate of Berlin High School. Spencer was a member of the National Honor Society, Berlin Upbeat, and Kensington Congregational Church. He enjoyed drama, music, cooking, and gaming. Spencer was planning to attend the University of Connecticut, where he planned to pursue studies to become a Pediatric Oncologist so he could be an inspiration to others. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his twin brother Nathaniel "Nate" Tracy; his grandmother, Theresa Gagliardi; a special group of friends including Rachael, Madison, Joey, Nick, Megan, Jenny, and Ani; several aunts and uncles; and his dogs, Donner and Blitzen. Spencer was predeceased by his grandparents, Felix Gagliardi, Leonard G. Tracy and June B. Tracy. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin / Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at Kensington Congregational Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to of CT, 126 Monroe Tpk., Trumbull, CT 06611. Please share a memory of Spencer with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -