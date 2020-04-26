Home

St. Agnes Ann "Pinky" Russell


1961 - 2020
St. Agnes Ann "Pinky" Russell Obituary
St. Agnes Ann "Pinky" Russell, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at The Hospital of Central Connecticut. She was born on September 23, 1961. St. Agnes' interests included family, cooking, reading and sharing God's word. Her devotion to helping others and caregiving, led her to 34 years of work in Healthcare. To cherish her memories, she leaves behind her three loving children Carol-Lynn, Clement & Caitlyn Russell; her sister Wendy Benjamin; her nieces and nephew Samantha, Sharese and Daemond Benjamin along with their children and an abundance of extended family and friends. She was preceded by her mother Waveney Jones. Services are private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
