February 24, 1972 - October 16, 2018 Stacey Swift, 46, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida October 16, 2018 with her mother and stepfather at her side. She was born to Thomas and Johann Swift in Rockville, Ct on February 24, 1972 and grew up in Windsor, Ct. She graduated from Windsor High School, the University of Hartford, and the University of Connecticut and worked as a paralegal. She is predeceased by her sister Laureen Tedaro. Stacey is survived by her six children and her mother Johann Swift-Steisel and stepfather J. Donald Steisel of Venice, Fl, her father Thomas R. Swift and stepmother Patricia Swift of Annapolis, MD, and her brother Colby W. Swift and his wife Mary and their five children of Centreville, VA. She leaves a very dear friend, Alan Lane, from Port Charlotte, Fl. A belated memorial service will be held at the Poquonock Community Church, 1817 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor, Ct at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 24, 2019