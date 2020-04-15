Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacia Lagel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacia Lagel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacia Lagel Obituary
Stacia (Graczewski) Lagel, 89 of Enfield passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday at Parkway Pavilion. Born in Enfield, she was the daughter of John and Helen (Kozikowski) Graczewski. She was the Retail Manager for the opening and closing of Ormonds for over 25 years in the Enfield Square. After retiring she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially hosting dinners and holiday parties. Stacia is survived by her children, Paul Lagel of Enfield, Karen Hogan and her husband John of Enfield and Donna Lagel of Enfield. She leaves behind her grandchildren John Hogan and his wife Catherine of Ellington, Jennifer Sloate and her husband Jeremy of Bristol and Patrick Hogan and his wife Danielle of Enfield. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Ava Elizabeth, Ella Jean, Jackson David and Charlotte Rae. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marianne Lagel. She also leaves a sister, Sophie Pabis and a brother Eddie and his wife Dolores. Due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 Virus, a private burial will be held with the immediate family. Donations in Stacia's memory can be made to her church, St. Raymond of Penefort, 64 Pearl Street, Enfield, CT 06082. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -